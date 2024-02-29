Wall Street Might Continue In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - The weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales, and earnings might be the highlight on Thursday.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading mostly up.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were down 117.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 12.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 37.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Wednesday in negative territory. After falling by more than 200 points in early trading, the Dow ended the day down just 23.39 points or 0.1 percent at 38,949.02. The S&P 500 dipped 8.42 points or 0.2 percent to 5,069.76, while the Nasdaq slid 87.56 points or 0.6 percent at 15,947.74.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 210K, while it was up 201K in the prior week.

The Personal Income and Outlays for January will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

Institute For Supply Management - Chicago's PMI for February will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 47.3, while it was up 46.0 in January.

The Pending Home Sales Index for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was up 8.3 percent in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 60 bcf.

The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for February will be published at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the level was down 9.

The Agricultural Department's Farm Prices for January will be released at 3.00 pm ET. In December, the prices were down 0.4 percent.

The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was up $7.582 trillion.

The 8-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak at the Columbia University/Bank Policy Institute 2024 Bank Regulation Research Conference at 1.15 pm ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will participate in moderated discussion before hybrid Citizens Budget Commission 92nd Annual Gala at 8.10 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese markets rallied. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 1.94 percent to 3,015.17 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled 0.15 percent lower at 16,511.44.

Japanese shares edged down slightly. The Nikkei 225 average slid 0.11 percent to 39,166.19 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,675.73.

Australian stocks closed at a record high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose half a percent to 7,698.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index added 0.54 percent to close at 7,959.50.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 18.58 points or 0.23 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 133.26 points or 0.76 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 1.28 points or 0.02 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 12.43 points or 0.11 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.091 percent.

