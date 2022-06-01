Wall Street Might Aim To Bounce Back At Open

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department's JOLTS report might be the head turner on Wednesday, along with other major economic announcements such as Construction spending and Manufacturing data.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly positive. Asian shares ended the session mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 106.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 3.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished on a negative note. The Dow, which plunged to 32,752.34 in early trades, ended the session with a loss of 222.84 points or 0.67 percent at 32,990.12.

On the economic front, IHS Markit's PMI Manufacturing Final for May will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 57.5.

The Institute for Supply Management or ISM's manufacturing index for May will issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 54.5, while it was up 55.4.

The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for April is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for April will be published at 10.00 am ET.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will give opening remarks before the Monetary Policy Implementation and Digital Innovation workshop organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs at 11.30 am ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will give presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Economic Club of Memphis event at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.13 percent to 3,182.16. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.56 percent lower at 21,294.94.

Australian markets gained on the day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.32 percent to 7,234, while the broader All Ordinaries index edged up 0.10 percent to 7,462.90.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is adding 3.38 points or 0.05 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 37.93 points or 3.64 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 198.00 points or 0.27 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 23.28 points or 0.20 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.036 percent.

