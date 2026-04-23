Wall Street May Be Too Optimistic About Palantir -- 2 Red Flags Investors Shouldn't Ignore

Key Points

Palantir’s lofty valuation sets a high bar.

Even a slowdown from 70% growth to 30% growth could impact the stock.

The scalability of the business remains a key question.

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Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has quickly become one of the market's biggest artificial intelligence (AI) winners.

The company is growing fast. In its latest reported quarter, revenue surged roughly 70% year over year, while its U.S. commercial business grew by more than 100%. That momentum has fueled strong optimism around the stock.

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But before we all jump into the stock, here's the question investors should be asking: What would have to go right for this stock to keep winning? While Palantir's business is clearly growing, two major risks could challenge the bullish narrative.

Red flag No. 1: Expectations are already extremely high

Palantir's recent results have been impressive. The company is not just growing -- it's growing profitably. In the fourth quarter, Palantir reported margins above 40% and strong free cash flow generation. That combination of high growth and profitability is rare.

But the stock price already reflects that success, and then some. And that's where things get tricky.

Palantir currently has a market cap of more than $300 billion despite generating just over $4 billion in annual revenue. At that price-to-sales level, the market is already pricing years of additional rapid growth into the stock.

For Palantir to justify that valuation, it doesn't just need to grow -- it needs to outperform expectations that are already optimistic. For perspective, if its revenue continued to grow at 70% over the next two years -- which would be an impressive feat -- it would reach around $12 billion. At its current market capitalization of $300 billion, that would give it a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 25, which is still a premium valuation.

If its growth rate slows from, say, 70% to 30%, the business would still be performing extremely well. But the stock price could head in a very different direction. That's the reality investors need to keep in mind.

Red flag No. 2: Palantir still needs to prove it's a true platform, not just a software solution

While the first risk is straightforward, there's a deeper question investors should consider. Is Palantir building a scalable software platform or a highly customized solution business?

That difference matters enormously. True platforms -- like those built by companies such as Microsoft or Oracle in earlier technological cycles -- scale efficiently. Once a product is complete, deployment across many customers becomes quick and relatively cost-effective.

Palantir's approach has historically been different. The company relies heavily on forward-deployed engineers -- its own employees working closely with the teams of specific clients, often on-site -- to implement its software. While this strategy of dedicating staff to customers has helped it win large, complex deals, it also raises questions about scalability.

To be fair, Palantir is making progress. Products like its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) suggest it's moving in that direction. After all, it's winning new customers and deals worth billions of dollars. For instance, its U.S. commercial customer count grew by 49% year over year in the fourth quarter.

But winning customers is one thing; delivering solutions that drive customer satisfaction and scale is another. Investors should wait a few more quarters to gauge the company's execution capabilities in the current environment.

Any delays in project implementation or signs of customers leaving the company would be red flags.

What does this mean for investors?

Palantir remains one of the most interesting companies in the AI space.

It is clearly benefiting from the rise of enterprise AI. Its commercial business is expanding, and its technology is gaining real traction. But investing isn't just about finding strong companies. It also requires you to understand what's already priced into a stock. Right now, Palantir is priced like a company that will continue to execute at a very high level and scale successfully as it grows. That may happen. But its sky-high valuation leaves it little room for error.

All said, investors who are considering adding Palantir stock to their portfolios need to know what they are getting into, and must be prepared for significant potential volatility. Otherwise, it would probably be best to just watch this stock from the sidelines.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.