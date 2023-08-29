Wall Street Marks 3rd-Straight Win

The major indices logged their third-straight win, though they're still on track to mark dismal monthly performances. Both the Dow and Nasdaq managed triple-digit gains, with the latter eyeing its best day since July as investors continued to flock toward tech amid falling bond yields. The S&P 500 scored its own notable win, which came despite sinking U.S. consumer confidence.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Discount retailer's shares surged after an upbeat Q2 report.

shares surged after an upbeat Q2 report. A federal ruling gave crypto stocks a hefty lift.

a hefty lift. Plus, Best Buy's earnings; ORCL's AI tailwinds; and what dragged Nio stock.

5 Things to Know Today

Apple (AAPL) is gearing up for its Sept. 12 launch event, where investors hope to see new iPhone models unveiled. (CNBC) Following a spring cleaning in the tech sector that saw more than 120,000 layoffs, tech workers are lining up for jobs related to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. (MarketWatch) Unpacking Best Buy's revenue outlook after earnings. UBS praises Oracle's AI leverage. What weighed on this China's EV leader today.

Gold Closes At 3-Week High

October-dated oil finished at its highest level since Aug. 18, tacking on $1.06, or 1.3%, to settle at $81.16 per barrel. Black gold could come under pressure as energy operations are at the mercy of Hurricane Idalia's current path.

Gold futures, meanwhile, closed at a more than three-week high, after declining U.S. consumer confidence and job openings weighed on the greenback and Treasury yields. December-dated gold added $18.30, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,965.10 an ounce.

