Wall Street Loves These 3 High-Yield Stocks Ahead of August

The U.S. economy has remained resilient so far this year, despite facing plenty of challenges along the way. Investors navigated geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainty and shifting expectations for interest rates. While many expected growth to slow sharply, the economy continued to exceed expectations. The labor market remained the biggest source of strength, with initial jobless claims falling to 187,000, one of the lowest readings in decades. The unemployment rate has remained at 4.2%. However, June payroll growth slowed sharply to just 57,000 jobs, showing that businesses are becoming more cautious. Consumer spending held up well, helping businesses maintain steady sales.

Inflation remains a persistent challenge. Though it has cooled from last year's highs, it remains above the Federal Reserve's long-term target of 2%. Meanwhile, oil prices swung sharply before easing again amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, briefly raising inflation concerns. The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged in its July policy meeting in the 3.50-3.75% range, choosing to wait for more economic data before making its next move. Higher interest rates continue to weigh on homebuyers, business investment and consumer borrowing. At the same time, geopolitical tensions and tariff-related uncertainties have kept financial markets on edge, making investors think twice before taking bigger risks.

Looking ahead, the biggest risk is that several small problems could be combined into a larger one. Slower hiring, cautious corporate spending, sticky inflation and global trade uncertainties all have the potential to reduce economic momentum. The U.S. economy has performed better than expected this year, yet the second half of the year will likely depend on whether inflation eases further, business confidence improves, and the labor market continues to hold up. The economy is still moving forward, but the path ahead looks much less certain than it did at the start of the year.

Thus, dividend stocks can be an attractive option for prudent investors looking for steady income streams, lower volatility and a cushion against declining share prices in volatile market conditions. Companies that consistently pay dividends are often financially strong and generate reliable cash flows. These companies pay out regular dividends and remain profitable due to their proven business models.

Companies that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying stocks during high market volatility. Let us look at solid dividend payers, such as Community Healthcare Trust CHCT, Legal & General Group LGGNY and Annaly Capital Management NLY.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, headquartered in Franklin, TN, is a real estate investment trust that acquires properties leased to hospitals, physicians, healthcare systems and other healthcare service providers. The company's dividend yield stands at 10.2%, significantly higher than the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's average of 4%. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Community Healthcare Trust's current-year earnings has increased by nearly 2.2%, reflecting improving earnings expectations. Additionally, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is attractively valued with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.19, well below the S&P 500's average of 22.30. Investors can also review Community Healthcare Trust's dividend history for more insights into its payout track record.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Quote

Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group is a London, United Kingdom-based provider of life insurance, retirement solutions, investment management and long-term savings products, including pensions and Individual Savings Accounts. The company currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. Its dividend yield of 10% is substantially higher than the Insurance - Multiline industry's average of 1.8%, making it an attractive income-generating stock. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's current-year earnings has moved up nearly 2.7%, signaling improving earnings expectations. Legal & General Group trades at a P/E ratio of 12.97, well below the S&P 500 average of 22.30. Investors may also review Legal & General Group's dividend history to evaluate the consistency of its shareholder payouts.

Legal & General Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Legal & General Group PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Legal & General Group PLC Quote

Annaly Capital Management

Headquartered in New York, NY, Annaly Capital Management is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that focuses on owning, managing and financing a diversified portfolio of real estate-related investment securities. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its dividend yield of 13% edges above the REIT and Equity Trust industry's average of 12.8%, offering an attractive income opportunity for investors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Annaly Capital Management's current-year earnings has climbed nearly 3.7% over the past 60 days, reflecting strengthening analyst sentiment. Moreover, the stock trades at an attractive valuation, with a P/E ratio of 7.47 versus the S&P 500's average of 22.30. Investors can also examine Annaly Capital Management's dividend history to assess its long-term payout performance.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Legal & General Group PLC (LGGNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.