Wall Street Loves Quantinuum Stock: Is it a Buy on the Post-IPO Rally?

Quantinuum's QNT June IPO marked a milestone for the quantum computing industry, becoming the largest U.S. IPO by a pure-play quantum company. The Honeywell HON-backed company priced 28 million shares at $60 each, raising $1.68 billion, above its original target, reflecting robust institutional demand despite a volatile macro backdrop.

The stock has rewarded early investors. QNT began trading on Nasdaq on June 5, 2026. Since that debut, shares have rallied 45.2%, outperforming the Internet Software industry, which has fallen 3.7% during the same period. QNT has also comfortably outpaced leading publicly traded quantum peers, including IonQ IONQ, D-Wave Quantum QBTS and Rigetti Computing RGTI, as the chart below shows.



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Wall Street Turns Increasingly Bullish on Quantinuum

Wall Street sentiment has turned overwhelmingly positive on Quantinuum following the expiration of the IPO quiet period. Multiple brokerages initiated coverage on June 29, with a vast majority assigning a Strong Buy or a Buy recommendation.

Among firms providing price targets, Rosenblatt Securities established the Street-high target of $155, implying nearly 90% upside from recent levels. Needham set a $100 target, while Evercore ISI assigned $98. Mizuho Securities, Jefferies and Cantor Fitzgerald each initiated with $90 price targets. Several other firms, including UBS, Bernstein, Craig-Hallum and Cowen, began coverage with Strong Buy ratings, although they did not disclose price targets.



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Quantinuum currently carries a Strong Buy consensus recommendation (average brokerage recommendation or ABR of 1.33), with eight of nine analysts recommending either Strong Buy or Buy. This suggests broad confidence in the company's long-term growth trajectory.

Government Backing Strengthens the Long-Term Growth Story

The supportive policy backdrop further strengthens the long-term investment case. The Trump administration recently announced a $2 billion initiative to accelerate U.S. quantum computing development, under which Quantinuum is slated to receive $100 million under the program. Combined with rising enterprise AI adoption and growing government demand for quantum technologies across defense and cybersecurity, these investments could accelerate commercialization over the coming decade.

Key Risks Remain Despite the Bullish Outlook

Investors should, however, remain mindful of the risks. Quantum computing remains an emerging industry with limited commercial revenues, elevated research and development spending and commercialization timelines that may extend well beyond this decade. Higher-for-longer interest rates also continue to put pressure on valuations of long-duration growth companies, while competition from IonQ, QBTS, IBM, Alphabet and Rigetti remains intense.

Final Verdict

Investors should monitor enterprise customer wins, commercialization of the Helios platform, progress toward the Apollo roadmap, expansion of government-funded quantum initiatives and growing contributions from higher-margin software and services. While QNT has surged more than 45% since its IPO, the company's long-term growth story depends heavily on its technological roadmap, timing and favorable policy tailwinds. With the stock now carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), prospective investors may benefit from waiting for a more attractive entry point or improved earnings visibility before accumulating shares.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.