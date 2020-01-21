Wall Street loses ground as China virus spooks investors

Wall Street backed away from all-time highs on Tuesday as investors returned from a holiday weekend to face a viral outbreak in China and a downbeat global growth outlook from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.