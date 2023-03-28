Wall Street Looks Headed For Mixed Start

(RTTNews) - Slightly lower index futures point to a mixed start for U.S. stocks Tuesday morning.

The Dow futures are down marginally at 32,624.00 after trading higher early on. The S&P futures and the Nasdaq futures are lower by about 0.1 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively.

The major indices ended mixed on Monday, despite seeing early upside. The Nasdq slid 0.5 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 climbed 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Stocks surged higher early on in the session yesterday as fears of a global banking crisis eased following the latest developments in the sector.

In company news today, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) reported second-quarter earnings of $703 million, or $0.81 per share, compared with $883 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

On the economic front, a reading on S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index for the month of January is due at 9 AM ET.

Consumer confidence reading for the month of March and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index reading are due out at 10 AM ET.

Asian stocks closed higher on Tuesday as concerns over the banking crisis eased and China's top leaders pledged to keep embracing foreign capital despite economic and geopolitical headwinds.

Chinese stocks underperformed after reports that the government will probe over 30 state-owned firms to weed out corruption. Some disappointing earnings updates hurt as well.

Japanese shares edged up slightly after the country's cabinet approved the use of some funds from the fiscal 2022 budget for measures to cushion the impact of inflation.

European stocks have shed early gains and are up just marginally about an hour past noon, with investors turning cautious and looking for direction.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are gaining $0.30 or 0.41 percent at 73.11 a barrel.

