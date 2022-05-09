Wall Street Looks Ahead To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Inflation data, Consumer Price Indices and Producer Prices, Import and Export prices might get special attention this week.

Earnings also will influence the market sentiments. Investors are keenly following up on the war situation in Ukraine and the ensuant price hike in the energy sector.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 542.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 82.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 326.25 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 173.03 points or 1.4 percent to 12,144.66 on Friday. The S&P 500 slid 23.53 points or 0.6 percent to a nearly one-year closing low of 4,123.34 and the Dow fell 98.60 points or 0.3 percent to a two-month closing low of 32,899.37.

The Nasdaq slumped by 1.5 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 both edged down by 0.2 percent.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Wholesale Inventories for March will be published at 10 am ET. The consensus is for 2.3 percent, while it was up 2.5 percent in the previous month.

TD Ameritrade's Investment Movement Index for April will be issued at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior year, the Index was at 6.42.

The six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks tumbled on Monday. Chinese stocks finished on a flat note. Hong Kong's stock exchange was closed for a public holiday.

Japan's Nikkei index fell as much as 2.53 percent to 26,319.34.

Australian stocks closed at their lowest in nearly two months. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 1.18 percent to 7,120.70.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 131.42 points or 2.10 percent. The German DAX is sliding 244.11 points or 1.78 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is losing 143.00 points or 1.92 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 207.39 points or 1.77 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 2.17 percent.

