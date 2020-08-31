Wall Street Looking Upbeat: 7 ETFs Up At Least 5% Last Week

Wall Street was upbeat last week with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq gaining about 3.3%, 2.6% and 3.4%, respectively. On Aug 27, the Federal Reserve announced a new strategy to bring back the United States to full employment level and drive inflation back to healthier levels. This raised anticipation that rates will remain lower for a longer time and in turn charged up the equity market. Positive developments on the vaccine and treatment fronts were added positives.

Let’s take a look at the top-performing ETFs of last week.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) – Up 8.9%

The underlying Capesize 5TC Index, Panamax 4TC Index and Supramax 6TC Index measure rates for shipping the dry bulk freight. The dry bulk market may have witnessed an uptrend as a result of higher demand around the world amid unlocking of economies.

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) – Up 7.8%

The government reported an injection into natural gas storage that matched the consensus but fell below the year-ago and five-year average builds. This could be the cause of rally in natural gas prices.

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN NIB – Up 6.9%

Soft commodities such as cocoa and coffee have rallied broadly lately. Carlos Mera Arzeno, senior commodity analyst at Rabobank quoted on CNBC, “a weaker dollar (since most commodities are priced in dollars), a limited fall in demand and investors’ willingness to look to commodities as returns dry up elsewhere have all contributed to the recent price momentum.”

KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF KGRN – Up 6.8%

China’s target is to shell out $360 billion on renewable energy by 2020 and have renewable energy account for 35% of its electricity consumption by 2030, per Kraneshares. The country has raised its renewable energy generation target for this year to 28.2% of the total, with 10.8% expected from non-hydropower sources. This marks an increment of a modest 0.7 percentage points from 2019. Such diligent focus on clean energy generation has made KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (KGRN) a winner.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF CHIQ – Up 6.7%

The underlying MSCI China Consumer Discretionary 10/50 Index follows a rules-based methodology that is designed to select constituents of the MSCI China Index. Retail Sales in China increased 0.85% sequentially in July 2020, though it declined 1.1% year over year. Month-on-month gains in retail sales probably have provided a boost to retail sales.

MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS – Up 6.4%

The fund was a major beneficiary of a rally in the Nasdaq and the FAANG stocks. Notably, Facebook (FB) reached to new milestone last week. The social media giant surpassed $300 per share for the first time, climbing 8.2% in the Aug 26 trading session. This has translated into gains in FNGS.

U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS – Up 6.3%

U.S. stocks have been steady, of late, with investors shifting focus to the reopening of economy and an improvement in virus cases. Recent data points show that the outbreak is gradually coming under control, even in the hardest-hit states. This has contributed to some gains in the airlines ETF.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.