Wall Street Logs Weekly, Months Losses Despite Friday Surge

Stocks rebounded Friday, finishing a rough week on a high note. The Dow and Nasdaq posted triple-digit gains, while the S&P 500 added 1%, with all three major indexes brushing off a brief intraday dip in the wake of a heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. Geopolitical concerns swelled as Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance clashed with Zelenskyy over a potential Ukraine mineral rights deal.

Wall Street quickly found its footing and resumed its rally, though only the Dow managed a weekly win, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 logged their worst week since September.

For the month, all three major indexes turned lower, reflecting broader market uncertainty. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) surged to its highest level since Jan. 27, climbing for the day, week, and month.

Gold Logs Worst Weekly Loss Since November

Oil futures fell Friday, pressured by economic concerns and rising trade tensions from Trump’s tariff plans, putting U.S. and global prices on track for their biggest monthly loss since September. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 59 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $69.76 per barrel for the day. For the week and month the front-month contract shed 0.9% and 3.8%, respectively.

Gold prices fell on Friday, with futures last seen down 1.3% at $2,858.90. The metal posted a 3% weekly decline, its steepest since November, pressured by a stronger dollar and profit-taking. Despite the drop, gold is on track for a second consecutive monthly gain, supported by ongoing concerns over Trump’s tariff plans.

