Wall Street Logs Modest Wins as Bond Yields Cool

Wall Street logged a modest win Monday, as investors looked to regain ground following last week's dip. Treasury yields are taking a step back as well, after the 2-year rate hit its highest level since July 2007 earlier in the session. Earnings from the retail sector will be in focus this week, with traders looking to get some additional insight into how inflation is impacting consumers' wallets.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Snaps Losing Streak

Oil prices fell today, pressured by ongoing uncertainty about the global economic outlook and a rising U.S. dollar. Specifically, April-dated crude futures shed 64 cents, or 0.8%, to close at $75.68 per barrel.

Gold prices snapped their losing streaking, posting a win for the first time in six sessions. April-dated gold futures added $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,824.90.

