Wall Street Logs 4th Consecutive Weekly Win

Wall Street was mixed Friday, but all three major benchmarks managed to close the holiday-shortened week with their fourth-straight weekly win. The Dow escaped today's sour sentiment, adding 117 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended flat.

According to the latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), individual investor bullishness rose for a third week and hit a four-month high. Bearishness, meanwhile, hit a four-month low, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) turned in its fifth consecutive weekly loss.

5 Things to Know Today

NFL's Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets marks a major shift from traditional TV viewing. (CNBC)

Hamas released the first batch of hostages, including 13 Israelis, amid a ceasefire deal that began Friday. (MarketWatch)

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Readies for 1st Weekly Win in 5

Oil prices were last seen moving higher, as investors speculated on the likelihood that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Allies (OPEC+) would agree to further production cuts. At last glance, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 74 cents, or 1%, at $76.36 a barrel, but on track for its first weekly rise in five.

Meanwhile, gold prices popped back above the $2,000 level, heading for their second consecutive weekly win as the greenback falls and investors bet on an end to the Fed's interest rate-hiking cycle. As of this writing, gold was up $8.10, or 0.4%, eyeing a close of $2,000.90 an ounce for the day.

