Wall Street Logs 3rd-Straight Monthly Loss

Despite modest gains today, all three major benchmarks finished October with their third-straight monthly loss. For the Dow and S&P 500, this is the worst monthly losing streak since January to March of 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) closed at two-week lows today, Wall Street's "fear gauge" logged back-to-back monthly gains for the first time since August to September 2022.

Put traders crowding CVS stock before earnings tomorrow.

crowding CVS stock before earnings tomorrow. What grounded this discount airline stock .

. Plus, an auto stock to watch; Tesla's supply troubles; and CAT drags the Dow.

5 Things to Know Today

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is upping the annual interest of its Series I bond to 5.27%, the fourth-highest rate since the bonds were introduced in 1998. (CNBC) Ford Motor's (F) rating was restored to investment grade from junk by S&P Global Ratings just days after the after the company struck a deal with the UAW union. (MarketWatch) Analyst praised underperforming auto stock. Tesla stock dinged by supplier's production cut. Blue-chip stock suddenly can't get anything right.

Oil Futures Fall Nearly 11% in October

Oil futures closed the day lower, marking a 10.8% monthly loss in the process as investors assessed the risks tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict. For the session, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.29, or 1.6%, to close at $81.02 a barrel, their lowest settlement since Aug. 28.

December-dated gold rose 0.2% to settle at $2,009.70 an ounce for the day. The bigger story is the monthly rise, set for its largest since November 2022.

