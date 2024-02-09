Wall Street Likely To Continue In Positive Mood

(RTTNews) - Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. There are not many important economic announcements today. However, there might be several key reports next week.

Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are also trading mostly higher.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 18.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 58.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Thursday modestly higher. The Dow inched up 48.97 points or 0.1 percent to 38,726.33, the Nasdaq rose 37.07 points or 0.2 percent to 15,793.71 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.85 points or 0.1 percent to 4,997.91.

On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 851 and the U.S. rig count was 619.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before the 14th Annual Tarrant County Transportation Summit at 1.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended broadly up in thin trade Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.83 percent to 15,746.58.

Japanese shares hit fresh 34-year highs before closing on a flat note. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 36,897.42 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent lower at 2,557.88.

Australian markets ended a choppy session marginally higher.

