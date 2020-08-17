Wall Street kicks off big retail earnings week on high note

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday with the S&P 500 inching closer to a record high as retailers prepared to wind down a better-than-feared quarterly earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.03 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 27,970.05. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.01 points, or 0.24%, at 3,380.86, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 63.94 points, or 0.58%, to 11,083.25 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

