Wall Street Just Downgraded Chipotle Stock. Here's What Investors Should Do Next.

Key Points

Chipotle stock is mired in a lengthy slump.

At this point, it’s probably a “hold” for investors who can tolerate some risk.

Revamping the customer value proposition could support longer-term stock upside.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill ›

Consumer confidence isn't in the proverbial tank, but the Conference Board's May reading was 93.1, below the 93.8 posted in April. In fact, the Consumer Confidence Index isn't far off some of the levels seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throw in the war in Iran, and it's not surprising that some investors are leery regarding consumer discretionary stocks. The conflict in the Middle East is a major driver of resurgent inflation, and as consumers tighten their belts, some fast-food stocks are being pinched, including Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG).

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Actually, Chipotle's tale of woe about inflation predates the war in Iran. Last year, the stock was drubbed with the company acknowledging it was being hit on multiple fronts, including tariffs, higher beef prices (inflation), and diners in the critical sub-$100,000 income and 25 to 35-year-old age demographics reining in their burrito indulgence. Those are among the reasons the stock is down 44.2% over the past year.

Chipotle feels like a "hold"

Following that 44.2% tumble, Chipotle may feel like a falling knife to some investors and a value play to others. Using Wall Street analyst lingo, it's probably a "hold" at the moment. Speaking of Wall Street, some are divided on the fast-casual restaurant stock.

Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Chipotle, noting that when it comes to garnering sales from the most price-focused customers seeking fast Mexican fare, Yum! Brands' Taco Bell is better positioned for that business. Conversely, J.P. Morgan upgraded Chipotle, saying "a rare valuation opportunity" is afoot and that the company still has an above-average growth profile.

Analyst commentary isn't the end-all and be-all of investment decision making. Still, it can be instructive, and the differing views mentioned above arguably reinforce the notion that, for investors wanting to nibble on a restaurant stock rebound candidate, Chipotle is sending "hold" vibes.

What is clear is that Chipotle wants to lean into its 60% of customers who make $100,000 or more annually, but it's also telling consumers and investors that prices aren't rising because of a purported "wealth grab." In fact, the chain sees prices climbing 1% to 2% in 2026, well below the current rate of inflation.

Chipotle can rebound, but patience is required

Yes, it's hard to be a devoted fan of any stock that's off 44% in a year, let alone beholden to increasingly frugal consumer habits. Still, for investors who extend Chipotle some latitude, there may be an opportunity here.

It's still one of the best operators in the fast-casual space with industry-leading cash returns and productivity rates at its new stores. Speaking of Chipotle locations, international revenue growth is nearing 22%, confirming the brand is appealing to consumers outside the U.S. and that Chipotle is embracing geographic diversification.

The company is also leveraging enhanced equipment and technology to improve in-store efficiencies, but it's not just about cost savings. Even something as rudimentary as an advanced produce slicer can serve the objectives of freeing up employees to better cater to guests during busy periods while fostering better product consistency. Overall, Chipotle needs to show investors it's a "buy" but the company is taking some steps in the right direction.

Should you buy stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill right now?

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Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $36 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.