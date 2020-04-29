Wall Street jumps on hopes of potential coronavirus drug

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences GILD.O gave an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment, while upbeat earnings reports from Boeing and Google-parent Alphabet added to the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 388.82 points, or 1.61%, at the open to 24,490.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 59.47 points, or 2.08%, at 2,922.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 194.97 points, or 2.27%, to 8,802.70 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

