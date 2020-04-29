Wall Street jumps on hopes of potential coronavirus drug
April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences GILD.O gave an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment, while upbeat earnings reports from Boeing and Google-parent Alphabet added to the sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 388.82 points, or 1.61%, at the open to 24,490.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 59.47 points, or 2.08%, at 2,922.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 194.97 points, or 2.27%, to 8,802.70 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- SPECIAL REPORT-Former Labradoodle breeder tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- DraftKings to go public in 2020 at $3.3 bln valuation
- U.S. Oil Fund to exit June futures, buys contracts expiring late 2020, 2021