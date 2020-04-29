US Markets
GILD

Wall Street jumps on hopes of potential coronavirus drug

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences gave an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment, while upbeat earnings reports from Boeing and Google-parent Alphabet added to the sentiment.

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences GILD.O gave an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment, while upbeat earnings reports from Boeing and Google-parent Alphabet added to the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 388.82 points, or 1.61%, at the open to 24,490.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 59.47 points, or 2.08%, at 2,922.86. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 194.97 points, or 2.27%, to 8,802.70 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD SPX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular