Wall Street jumps at the open on coronavirus vaccine hopes

U.S. stock indexes shot up in early trade on Monday as encouraging data from a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial fueled optimism, while investors also counted on more stimulus to rescue the economy from a virus-driven slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 374.56 points, or 1.58%, at the open to 24,059.98.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 68.68 points, or 2.40%, at 2,932.38 after the open. The Nasdaq Composite gained 162.59 points, or 1.80%, to 9,177.15.

