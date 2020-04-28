Wall Street jumps at open on upbeat corporate earnings

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets jumped at the open on Tuesday on another round of upbeat quarterly earnings reports, even as investors braced for a likely slide in consumer confidence data later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 223.39 points, or 0.93%, at the open to 24,357.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 31.48 points, or 1.09%, at 2,909.96, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 95.52 points, also 1.09%, to 8,825.69 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

