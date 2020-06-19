US Markets
IXIC

Wall Street jumps at open on hopes of economic rebound

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday with the Nasdaq inching closer to a new record as investors bet on a quick bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 99.08 points, or 1.00%, to 10,042.13 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 133.00 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 26,213.10. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.95 points, or 0.80%, at 3,140.29.

