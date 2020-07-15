Wall Street jumps at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 367.22 points, or 1.38%, at the open to 27,009.81. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 28.46 points, or 0.89%, at 3,225.98, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 88.14 points, or 0.84%, to 10,576.72 at the opening bell.

