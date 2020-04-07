US Markets
Wall Street jumps at open on coronavirus slowdown hopes

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in U.S. hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 857.45 points, or 3.78%, at the open to 23,537.44. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 74.97 points, or 2.81%, at 2,738.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 216.75 points, or 2.74%, to 8,129.99 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

