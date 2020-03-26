Wall Street jumps at open as jobless claims raise hopes of more stimulus

March 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, building on a two-day rally, as investors bet on more stimulus measures after the U.S. jobless claims surged past 3 million last week, underscoring the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 267.83 points, or 1.26%, at the open to 21,468.38. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 25.73 points, or 1.04%, at 2,501.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 77.91 points, or 1.06%, to 7,462.21 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.