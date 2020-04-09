US Markets
SPX

Wall Street jumps at open after Fed's massive stimulus, jobless claims data

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve rolled out a $2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses, while the initial jobless claims slipped to 6.6 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.87 million the prior week.

April 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve rolled out a $2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses, while the initial jobless claims slipped to 6.6 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.87 million the prior week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 257.09 points, or 1.10%, at the open to 23,690.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 27.01 points, or 0.98%, at 2,776.99. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 78.11 points, or 0.97%, to 8,169.01 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular