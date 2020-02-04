US Markets

Wall Street jumps as China steps ease virus impact worry

Chuck Mikolajczak Reuters
The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in nearly six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after China's central bank intervened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 408.76 points, or 1.44%, to 28,808.57, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 48.71 points, or 1.50%, to 3,297.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 194.57 points, or 2.1%, to 9,467.97.

