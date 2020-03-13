US Markets

Wall Street jumps after worst day since 1987

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock markets opened sharply higher on Friday after their worst daily selloff in more than three decades as investors hoped more fiscal easing would head off a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.65% at the open to 21,973.82.

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets opened sharply higher on Friday after their worst daily selloff in more than three decades as investors hoped more fiscal easing would head off a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 773.20 points, or 3.65%, at the open to 21,973.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 89.35 points, or 3.60%, at 2,569.99. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 408.59 points, or 5.67%, to 7,610.39 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular