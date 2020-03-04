Wall Street jumps after Biden's Super Tuesday surge

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped more than 2% moments after the open on Wednesday as investors cheered Joe Biden's surprise lead in the Democratic primaries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 466.27 points, or 1.80%, at the open to 26,383.68. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 42.38 points, or 1.41%, at 3,045.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 150.01 points, or 1.73%, to 8,834.10.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.