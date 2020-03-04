US Markets

Wall Street jumps after Biden's Super Tuesday surge

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. stocks jumped more than 2% moments after the open on Wednesday as investors cheered Joe Biden's surprise lead in the Democratic primaries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 466.27 points, or 1.80%, at the open to 26,383.68. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 42.38 points, or 1.41%, at 3,045.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 150.01 points, or 1.73%, to 8,834.10.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

