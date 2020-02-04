Wall Street jumps 1% at open as China stimulus calms investor nerves

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose about 1% at the open on Tuesday, marking a second day of recovery from a coronavirus-driven sellfoff last week, with fresh intervention by China's central bank calming investor nerves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 296.93 points, or 1.05%, at the open to 28,696.74. The S&P 500 opened higher by 31.69 points, or 0.98%, at 3,280.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 124.99 points, or 1.35%, to 9,398.39 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

