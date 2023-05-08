Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times win Pulitzer prizes

Adds Wall Street Journal wins investigative reporting Pulitzer

May 8 (Reuters) - The Wall Street Journal won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for revealing financial conflicts of interest among officials at dozens of federal agencies, the award administrator said on Monday.

The Los Angeles Times won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for revealing a secretly recorded conversation among city officials that included racist comments.

The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in U.S. journalism.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax)

((joseph.ax@thomsonreuters.com; 1-917-848-0813;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.