News & Insights

US Markets

Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times win Pulitzer prizes

May 08, 2023 — 03:12 pm EDT

Written by Joseph Ax for Reuters ->

Adds Wall Street Journal wins investigative reporting Pulitzer

May 8 (Reuters) - The Wall Street Journal won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for revealing financial conflicts of interest among officials at dozens of federal agencies, the award administrator said on Monday.

The Los Angeles Times won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for revealing a secretly recorded conversation among city officials that included racist comments.

The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in U.S. journalism.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax)

((joseph.ax@thomsonreuters.com; 1-917-848-0813;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.