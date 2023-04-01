US Markets

Wall Street Journal demands immediate release of reporter arrested in Russia

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

April 01, 2023 — 06:56 pm EDT

Written by Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

April 1 (Reuters) - The Wall Street Journal on Saturday demanded the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, a Moscow-based correspondent who was arrested by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying.

"Evan's case is a vicious affront to a free press, and should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world, the newspaper said in a statement on Twitter.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

