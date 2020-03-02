Wall Street Is Wildly Bullish About Stocks. Why It Isn't a Green Light to Buy.

Wall Street started out the week wildly bullish: Analysts upgraded 41 stocks Monday and downgraded only 6, marking the most upgrades in one day over the past 30 days, according to data aggregated by Bloomberg and examined by Barron’s.

It is also the most net upgrades in one day over the past month, at 35. Net ratings changes, of course, are the number of upgrades minus the number of downgrades.

The question now is what this means for investors. Is this a buying signal for the wary—a sign that stocks are cheap enough after the coronavirus selloff? Or is it just one random data point that investors can safely ignore? The truth—as is often the case—lies in the middle. Stock valuations have come down significantly, making the market look more attractive. But uncertainty still reigns.

The coronavirus selloff has been swift and brutal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 12.4% last week. The S&P 500 fell 11.5%. Both indexes entered correction territory, defined as a drop of 10% from recent highs. It was the fasted the S&P 500 has ever entered a correction from an all-time high, according to Dow Jones Market data.

The steep selloff has taken the price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P from about 19 times estimated 2020 earnings to about 17 times estimated earnings. Nineteen times is almost 20% higher than historical averages. Seventeen times is close to what Wall Street considers normal these days.

It is hard to say if recent declines catalyzed the ratings actions. For starters, there are more ratings changes on a Monday than on the average day. Analysts, after all, have all weekend to ponder what has transpired recently. And analysts, over recent weeks, have tended to be a little more bullish on Monday than the rest of the week, data shows.

But Wall Street analysts, overall, have been more bearish lately, which makes Monday’s data point a little more relevant. There have been about 10% more downgrades than upgrades over the past month. Over time upgrades and downgrades, in aggregate, should be just about balanced. The negative bias lately signals that analysts were feeling a little concerned over valuation.

The upgrade and downgrade numbers are, of course, an aggregation., and look down on the market from a great height. The aggregation doesn’t say anything about why things are being upgraded or what sectors are falling in or out of favor. Energy shares, for instance, have gotten hit harder during the recent selloff because oil prices are falling. Benchmark crude prices are down more than 20% year to date. That hurts sentiment for even the most bullish energy analysts.

There was one energy upgrade Monday. Goldman Sachs upgraded oil refiner HollyFrontier (HFC) from the equivalent of Sell to Hold. Shares are down 35% year to date. As a refiner, the company’s earnings are more about energy spreads—such as the difference between oil and gasoline prices—and less about the absolute level of crude. But it’s difficult to divine a bigger takeaway about energy from Monday’s upgrade figures.

There were a lot of technology upgrades Monday too. Tech stocks have been beaten up because of exposure to China, where a lot of semiconductors and electronics are built and assembled.

Baird, for instance, upgraded Micron Technology (MU)to the equivalent of Hold from Sell and upgraded Western Digital (WDC) to the equivalent of Buy from Hold. Both shares have been affected by coronavirus fears. Western Digital stock is down about 16% from recent highs. Micron shares have fallen 10% recently. Baird, apparently, sees opportunity after the selloff.

There are a million ways to slice and dice any data set, including upgrades and downgrades. Monday’s slew of ratings changes is worth examining because it’s an outlier. And for the broader market, it’s a good—albeit small—sign that some analysts are seeing more opportunity, while the rest of the market sees fear.

