Wall Street Is Headed for More Gains As Trade Hopes Build and Tories Sweep U.K. Election

Stock futures are climbing on optimism over U.S.-China trade progress and a decisive election in the U.K. that may clear a path for Brexit.

After closing 220 points higher on Thursday, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were indicating a gain of over 100 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were up 0.4% each.

Optimism was in the air as investors waited for progress on trade talks after The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday that a limited deal had been agreed. That deal was meant to cancel new levies on China set to take effect on Sunday. However, China has thus far stayed silent on deal progress.

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party cruised to victory and he gained a decisive majority, which is likely to push his Brexit agenda through. That removes one lingering uncertainty that has hung over markets for more than two years.

Our call of the day is all about optimism. It comes from BTIG’s chief equity and derivatives strategist Julian Emanuel, who appears to have the most bullish S&P 500 forecast on Wall Street—3,450 by the end of 2020.

“It’s absolutely shocking to us that it’s the most bullish forecast on the Street. And the fact that it is the most bullish leads me to believe that we’re probably going to be too low,” Emanuel told MarketWatch in an interview.

His upbeat view is based on a strongish economy and a Federal Reserve that is “clearly committed” to seeing inflation move higher, which means the economy may run above potential growth for a while. Then there is the historical data that shows the years that follow 20% or more tend to average returns of 14.3%, says Emanuel.

If the rumored trade deal materializes, it means the S&P may reach his upper year-end target of 3,950—“particularly if there is upside to the deal being ‘bigger’ than the market expects,” he says.

