Wall Street Is Channeling Blue-Sky Optimism Over Tesla Into GM Stock

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas likes what he heard at General Motors' analyst event last week. His most optimistic scenario for the stock would take it to $100, up almost 200%.

There is a cottage industry in so-called blue-sky scenarios for Tesla stock these days. Now analysts following old-line car companies want to get into the act, predicting big things for those firms. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas is one of those analysts. Monday, he named General Motors stock his top pick and reviewed his own optimistic scenario for the stock.

It makes sense that auto analysts would draw analogies to Elon Musk’s company. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) shares are up more than 85% year to date, crushing comparable gains of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. The stock is up about 130% over the past three months. The incredible rally, which started after third-quarter earnings were reported in October, has led to lots of speculation about the future of the company. “Some-day” share-price scenarios of $1,000, $4,000, and even $8,000 have been floated by analysts and bullish investors, as well as stock-market pundits.

Those incredible Tesla values aren’t official Wall Street price targets though. The average analyst price target for Tesla shares is about $500. The high price target on the Street, according to FactSet, is $800 at New Street Research. Tesla shares were trading for near $767 prior to the open on Tuesday.

The recent trading in Tesla has been incredible. It would be no surprise if analysts covering other car stocks felt left out by the Tesla-induced electric-vehicle euphoria. General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor (F) stocks haven’t been caught up in the EV rally. Stock in both companies has fallen about 12% over the past three months. GM trades for less than 6 times estimated 2020 earnings and Ford sells for 7 times. The comparable figure for Tesla stock is about 88 times.

Maybe it’s all about investors’ perceptions. General Motors, for its part, would prefer to be known as more than a traditional auto maker. At an event for analysts last week, it laid out plans for an all-electric future featuring leading-edge autonomous-driving technology. The version of the future GM is aiming for sounds like what bullish investors hope Tesla can achieve, with self-driving, battery- powered cars ferrying passengers on urban streets. Several analysts on Wall Street were impressed by GM’s presentation.

That brings us back to Adam Jonas, the Morgan Stanley analyst, who made GM his top pick. “The most impressive take-away from GM’s investor day and our management discussions is the company’s emerging leadership in addressing climate change and decarbonization,” wrote Jonas. One of the goals GM detailed last week was for zero emissions, achieved through an all-electric future.

In his own blue-sky scenario, he believes GM could eventually earn $10 a share and trade for $100, up almost 200% from recent levels. That’s his optimistic case, though. His base case values GM shares at $46.

The rest of Wall Street seems to agree with Jonas. More than 80% of analysts covering the company rate shares the equivalent of Buy, better than the 55% average buy-rating ratio for stocks in the Dow. The average analyst price target for GM stock is just under $46 a share. The highest price target on the Street is $59, at Wolfe Research.

Only about one in five analysts rate Tesla shares at Buy. Tesla stock’s run and high valuation has made it harder for analysts to recommend the stock, despite the blue-sky scenarios.

GM might not become the next Tesla, but Wall Street thinks the stock will work in 2020.

