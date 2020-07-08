Wall Street inches up on recovery hopes despite jump in virus cases

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Wednesday as investors weighed early signs of an economic rebound against fears of another lockdown with surging coronavirus cases across the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 59.88 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 25,950.06. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.75 points, or 0.25%, at 3,153.07, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 65.46 points, or 0.63%, to 10,409.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Maju Samuel)

