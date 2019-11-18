US Markets

Wall Street inches higher after mixed U.S.-China trade reports

Contributor
Sinéad Carew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's three main indexes eked out gains on Monday, barely extending record highs, as investors waited for concrete information on U.S.-China trade relations after mixed headlines.

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main indexes eked out gains on Monday, barely extending record highs, as investors waited for concrete information on U.S.-China trade relations after mixed headlines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.26 points, or 0.11%, to 28,036.15, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.55 points, or 0.05%, to 3,122.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 9.11 points, or 0.11%, to 8,549.94.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular