Wall Street inches higher after mixed U.S.-China trade reports

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main indexes eked out gains on Monday, barely extending record highs, as investors waited for concrete information on U.S.-China trade relations after mixed headlines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.26 points, or 0.11%, to 28,036.15, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.55 points, or 0.05%, to 3,122.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 9.11 points, or 0.11%, to 8,549.94.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

