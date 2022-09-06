Wall Street in the red as Fed worries persist

By Sruthi Shankar and Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday in a volatile session as traders assessed fresh economic data after the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed the U.S. services industry picked up in August for the second straight month amid stronger order growth and employment, while supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased.

However, numbers from S&P Global showed services sector PMI fell short of flash estimates for August.

A stronger-than-expected reading on the U.S. services sector fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation.

"The Fed has relegated us to being very data dependent, so every piece of information that comes out investors are going to look not only at the absolute level, but try to infer what that means for when the Fed meets," said Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office.

"One of the things that is disconcerting to investors is that there's really little to propel markets either up solidly or down solidly," she added.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC was set for its seventh consecutive day of losses in what could be its longest such losing streak since November 2016.

Rate-sensitive shares of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O fell over 1% as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since June. Apple Inc AAPL.O, which will launch new iPhones next Wednesday, was down almost 1%.

Traders see a 74% chance of a third 75-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's policy meeting later this month, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. FEDWATCH

The focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday as well U.S. consumer price data next week for clues on the path of monetary policy.

Markets started September on a weak note, extending a slide that started at the end of August, as hawkish comments from Fed policymakers and data signaling U.S. economicmomentum raised fears of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX closed at a six-week low on Friday as worries about the European gas crisis overshadowed relief from the monthly jobs data, which pointed to a slight easing of wage pressures. The index is down nearly 18% so far this year, while the Nasdaq has shed nearly 26% as rising interest rates hurt megacap technology and growth stocks.

Among the major S&P sectors, consumer discretionary .SPLRCD and communication services .SPLRCL fell the most, while defensive utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR rose.

As of 2:44 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 160.03 points, or 0.51%, to 31,158.41; the S&P 500 .SPX lost 14.97 points, or 0.38%, at 3,909.29; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 77.97 points, or 0.67%, to 11,552.90.

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 26.43 points.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O fell 17.3% after Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper.

Digital World Acquisition Corp tumbled 15.3% after Reuters reported the blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for an extension to complete the deal.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 2.47-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 27 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 282 new lows.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; and Carolina Mandl, in New York Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)

