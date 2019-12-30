Wall Street holds near record levels in thin holiday trading

Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, holding near all-time highs, with the S&P 500 on course for its best year since 2013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 9.50 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 28,654.76.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.07 points, or 0.00%, at 3,240.09. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.17 points, or 0.02%, to 9,004.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

