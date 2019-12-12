Wall Street hits records on reports of U.S.-China trade deal

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Thursday following news that the United States had reached a "deal in principle" with China to resolve a trade war that has rattled markets for nearly two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 220.62 points, or 0.79%, to 28,131.92, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 26.93 points, or 0.86%, to 3,168.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 63.27 points, or 0.73%, to 8,717.32.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler)

