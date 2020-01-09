US Markets

Wall Street hits record high on trade optimism, FAANG rally

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the open on Thursday after the United States and Iran pulled back from new military action, while firming optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal added to the upbeat mood.

The biggest boost to the main indexes were the FAANG group of stocks - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Facebook Inc FB.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O - after bullish brokerage comments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 106.88 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 28,851.97. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.40%, at 3,266.03. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 73.03 points, or 0.80%, to 9,202.27 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Reuters

