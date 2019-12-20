US Markets

Wall Street hits highs on trade progress optimism

Contributor
Caorline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks hit record closing highs again on Friday and the S&P 500 registered its biggest weekly percentage gain since early September after data showed a rise in consumer spending and investors continued to be optimistic over progress in the U.S.-China trade war.

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks hit record closing highs again on Friday and the S&P 500 registered its biggest weekly percentage gain since early September after data showed a rise in consumer spending and investors continued to be optimistic over progress in the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 77.59 points, or 0.27%, to 28,454.55, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 15.82 points, or 0.49%, to 3,221.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 37.74 points, or 0.42%, to 8,924.96.

(Reporting by Caorline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular