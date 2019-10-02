Wall Street hits fresh one-month low at open on growth worries

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes hit fresh one-month lows at the open on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as a contraction in domestic factory activity pointed to impact from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 147.18 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 26,425.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.47 points, or 0.53%, at 2,924.78. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 57.55 points, or 0.73%, to 7,851.13 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

