US Markets

Wall Street hits fresh highs on talk of trade deal signing

Contributor
April Joyner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 136.59 points, or 0.48%, to 28,375.87, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.13 points, or 0.44%, to 3,205.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 59.48 points, or 0.67%, to 8,887.22.

(Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular