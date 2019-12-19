Wall Street hits fresh highs on talk of trade deal signing

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 136.59 points, or 0.48%, to 28,375.87, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.13 points, or 0.44%, to 3,205.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 59.48 points, or 0.67%, to 8,887.22.

(Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Chris Reese)

