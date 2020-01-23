Wall Street hit by coronavirus concerns, weak earnings

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, as mounting worries over a coronavirus outbreak in China and disappointing corporate earnings prompted investors to hit the brakes after a strong start to the year.
