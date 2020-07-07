Wall Street headed lower after five-day run on fears over virus surge

By C Nivedita

July 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes looked set to open lower on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500's longest streak of gains this year as investors weighed the risks to the economy from tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide.

Florida's greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening while Texas registered an all-time high in the number of people hospitalized at any one moment with COVID-19 for the eight straight day.

Energy stocks including Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N and Concho Resources CXO.N dropped about 2% on worries over fuel demand. O/R

It looks like it will be a slight retracement of Monday and Thursday's impressive gains, said Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares ETFs in New York.

U.S. stocks have climbed despite an alarming rise in coronavirus cases as a surprise expansion in the U.S. service sector and a record job additions in June are among the slate of upbeat data recently that have bolstered views that an economic recovery is underway.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq wrapped up five straight sessions of gains on Monday, with the latter closing at a record level.

The conundrum of growing cases and rising stock prices indicates that the liquidity from monetary stimulus is overriding fears over the immediate impact of coronavirus on the economy, Giannotto said.

At 8:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 205 points, or 0.78%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 20.5 points, or 0.65% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 33 points, or 0.31%.

Novavax Inc NVAX.O jumped 33.8% as the U.S. government awarded $1.6 billion to the drugmaker to cover testing, commercialization and manufacturing of a potential coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

Travel-related stocks, which were among the hardest hit during lockdowns, fell. United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O and American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O were down 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N also dropped about 1% each, even as they announced a joint task force to help develop safety standards for restarting their businesses.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.