Wall Street Had a Bad Thursday, but These 2 Winning Stocks Did Just Fine

The stock market's recent volatility has shaken many investors, but some had hoped that February's gains so far might mark a turning point for stocks. Unfortunately, that theory went through a significant setback on Thursday, as a reading on inflation that was worse than expected sent the stock market broadly lower. The worst declines were in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) also fared poorly. Index Percentage Change Point Change Dow Jones Industrials (1.47%) (526) S&P 500 (1.81%) (83) Nasdaq Composite (2.10%) (305)

Even as the broader market fell, a couple of stocks showed notable gains. Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) and Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) were strong performers in the stock market on Thursday, and below, you'll find out why.

Brookfield manages a winning quarter

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management closed up nearly 5% on Thursday. The Canadian alternative-asset manager reported strong operating results for the fourth quarter and the full 2021 year. It also announced it will look into a strategic move that could unlock value for shareholders.

Brookfield's 2021 was a record year for the asset manager. Net income came in at $12.4 billion for the year, up from just over $700 million in 2020. The company's distributable earnings, a key metric for the asset manager, rose by more than $2 billion year over year to $6.28 billion. Funds from operations climbed to $7.56 billion from $5.18 billion in 2020.

Brookfield's other metrics showed its continued success, as well. Capital inflows totaled $71 billion for the year, with several new funds in key areas like credit markets, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. Those inflows help generate greater fee-related earnings, and Brookfield's investment success also boosted its carried interest.

Lastly, Brookfield said that it's looking at the possibility of spinning off the portion of its asset-management business that serves institutional clients. That would potentially represent a big transition, but Brookfield is hopeful it could get a valuation of as much as $100 billion for the division. That would mark just the latest in a string of successes for Brookfield shareholders over the long run.

Mattel's winning the game

Elsewhere, shares of Mattel finished up nearly 8%. The toymaker's fourth-quarter financial numbers gave investors confidence about its prospects for 2022.

Mattel's sales climbed 10% in the fourth quarter to nearly $1.8 billion, closing a year in which the toymaker posted 19% revenue gains overall. Net income rose to $226 million, with substantial gains even after accounting for some extraordinary gains related to deferred-tax assets. Mattel said that it saw growth in many areas, ranging from dolls, action figures, and building sets to games, vehicles, and infant/toddler-targeted products.

Mattel also released ambitious guidance and goals for the next two years. In 2022, Mattel believes it should be able to grow sales by 8% to 10%, with adjusted earnings coming in at $1.42 to $1.48 per share. The toymaker expects even better results in 2023, with high-single-digit percentage growth on the top line and earnings of at least $1.90 per share on an adjusted basis.

Consumers have made up for lost time in 2021, and Mattel has been a beneficiary of that trend. Now, it's up to Mattel to make sure it keeps up the positive momentum it's built.

