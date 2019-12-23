Companies

Wall Street gains with boosts from trade, Boeing CEO ouster

Lewis Krauskopf Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes closed at record highs on Monday after President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon, while Boeing gave a big boost to the Dow after the planemaker ousted its chief executive officer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 96.61 points, or 0.34%, to 28,551.7, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.8 points, or 0.09%, to 3,224.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 20.69 points, or 0.23%, to 8,945.65.

