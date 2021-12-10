Wall Street gains, S&P hits record closing high as CPI meets expectations

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Friday and the S&P 500 notched an all-time closing high, as market participants digested an inflation reading that was in line with consensus, but also marked the largest annual increase in consumer prices in nearly four decades.

All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced, with tech shares .SPLRCT doing the heavy lifting.

The indexes all ended the session higher than last Friday's close, and the benchmark S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly percentage advance since February, as waning jitters over the Omicron coronavirus variant helped fuel a broad rally early in the week.

A report from the Labor Department showed consumer prices surged last month to a 6.8% annual growth rate, the highest reading in more than 39 years.

"It would appear that today’s reaction would indicate the markets were discounting the (CPI) reading," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "The markets are always looking forward and perhaps today's reading is indicative of a peak versus a sustained level."

Persistent inflation due to ongoing supply-chain challenges suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve could very well start tightening its accommodative monetary policy sooner than many might have hoped.

"Clearly, it’s being driven primarily by supply-chain issues," Said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "But it appears these issues could be easing, and over time we should see them moderate. And that should take the foot off the inflation accelerator."

A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking key interest rates from near zero to 0.25-0.50% in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter.

The Fed is expected to convene next week for its two-day monetary policy meeting, which market participants will be scrutinizing for any clues regarding those rate increases along with the pace at which it will taper its bond purchases.

"The Fed is has telegraphed on tightening sooner rather than later," Carlson added. "The markets are more comfortable with Fed tightening if it reduces inflation expectations."

The graphic below shows core CPI along with other major U.S. indicators, all of which continue to soar well above the Fed's average annual 2% inflation target:

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 44.20 points, or 0.95%, to end at 4,711.65 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 113.23 points, or 0.72%, to 15,630.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 216.24 points, or 0.60%, to 35,970.93.

Shares of software firm Oracle Corp ORCL.N jumped after it forecast an upbeat third-quarter outlook.

Broadcom Inc AVGO.O advanced following the chipmaker's announcement of a $10 billion share buyback plan.

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, tweeted that he is "thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time." The electric car maker's stock ended the session higher.

Southwest Airlines LUV.N dropped after Goldman Sachs downgraded the commercial air carrier's shares to "sell" from "neutral."

Inflationhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30glDW7

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Additional reporting by Devik Jain, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.