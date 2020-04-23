Wall Street gains on hopes worst for U.S. labor market over

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets climbed higher at the open on Thursday as jobless claims declined for a third straight week, raising hopes that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the labor market might be over.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 67.27 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 23,543.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.11 points, or 0.40%, at 2,810.42, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 33.46 points, or 0.39%, to 8,528.84 at the opening bell.

