Wall Street gains on hopes of China-led recovery

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday on hopes of a China-led recovery from an economic slump brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, with investors brushing aside a domestic surge in new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 168.72 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 25,996.08, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 25.28 points, or 0.81%, at 3,155.29.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 152.75 points, or 1.50%, to 10,360.38 at the opening bell, notching up another record high.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Maju Samuel)

